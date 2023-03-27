Sunderland musicians planning to bring down the house with new Easter weekend event at Pop Recs
A pair of Sunderland musicians are planning to bring down the house at Pop Recs over the Easter Bank Holiday.
Ben Deacon from Ryhope and Kris Forster from Doxford Park are bringing a new event to the city with a big launch at Pop Recs in High Street West.
Taking place on Saturday, April 8 from 7pm until late, Burning Down The House is a new event that celebrates ‘80s electronica, alternative indie, disco, boogie and house music in vinyl form.
Ben said: “Me and Kris really wanted to bring something different to our home city. We’re big fans of the 70s / 80s era of music and that shared passion led to the event. It’s more than just a club night and two DJs on stage, it’s more like a party where people can come together and have a great time.
"We felt like there was a gap in the market for an event like this. There’s a lot of cultural people in Sunderland, but not the amount of events there could be.”
He added: "We’ll be dressing the venue in keeping with the theme so the stage will be set up like an ‘80s living room with rugs, chairs and plants. Pop Recs is a great venue so we’re really excited about hosting our first event there.
"We’re creating a Burning Down The House brand with T-shirts and merch and we’re hoping it will eventually be a regular social at venues across the region.”
Speaking about how the name came about, Ben, who is also in a band with Kris called Body Talk, said: “We both love Talking Heads (Burning Down the House is one of their biggest tracks), and they’re a big influence of ours.”
Since transforming once run-down buildings at the far end of High Street West, Pop Recs has proved a huge success story.
While the venue side of the community interest company plays host to a whole host of gigs, events and community groups, the coffee shop side of the business is open daily for breakfasts, lunches and more, with weekend food including Detroit-style pizzas from the on-site Midnight Pizza Crü.
*Tickets for Burning Down The House at Pop Recs in High Street West are £6 in advance from Skiddle or £8 on the door.