Ben Deacon from Ryhope and Kris Forster from Doxford Park are bringing a new event to the city with a big launch at Pop Recs in High Street West.

Taking place on Saturday, April 8 from 7pm until late, Burning Down The House is a new event that celebrates ‘80s electronica, alternative indie, disco, boogie and house music in vinyl form.

Ben said: “Me and Kris really wanted to bring something different to our home city. We’re big fans of the 70s / 80s era of music and that shared passion led to the event. It’s more than just a club night and two DJs on stage, it’s more like a party where people can come together and have a great time.

Burning Down the House is heading to Pop Recs

"We felt like there was a gap in the market for an event like this. There’s a lot of cultural people in Sunderland, but not the amount of events there could be.”

He added: "We’ll be dressing the venue in keeping with the theme so the stage will be set up like an ‘80s living room with rugs, chairs and plants. Pop Recs is a great venue so we’re really excited about hosting our first event there.

"We’re creating a Burning Down The House brand with T-shirts and merch and we’re hoping it will eventually be a regular social at venues across the region.”

Speaking about how the name came about, Ben, who is also in a band with Kris called Body Talk, said: “We both love Talking Heads (Burning Down the House is one of their biggest tracks), and they’re a big influence of ours.”

Sunderland musicians Kris Forster and Ben Deacon

Since transforming once run-down buildings at the far end of High Street West, Pop Recs has proved a huge success story.

While the venue side of the community interest company plays host to a whole host of gigs, events and community groups, the coffee shop side of the business is open daily for breakfasts, lunches and more, with weekend food including Detroit-style pizzas from the on-site Midnight Pizza Crü.

*Tickets for Burning Down The House at Pop Recs in High Street West are £6 in advance from Skiddle or £8 on the door.