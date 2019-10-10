Sunderland Illuminations 2019: Work underway to install 'festive' lighting at city's seafront and Wearmouth Bridge
Sunderland’s seafront will once again play host to festive lighting in the run-up to Christmas.
Families looking forward to the city’s annual Illuminations display can expect to see some seafront sparkle as work gets under way installing lights.
Sunderland City Council confirmed that work has begun on placing lights between the seafront and Wearmouth Bridge however these is no switch on date for these lights yet.
Although there will still be illuminations on the sea front the council has said the focus will be on the new-look Festival of Light, which is taking place in Mowbray Park for the first time.
It will be incorporated into Sunderland’s Christmas programme, featuring Hadrian’s Tipi and the Keel Square ice rink.
At a cost of £3 per ticket, families can enjoy new lighting installations, live music and street characters throughout the park.
A city council spokesman said the rides and amusements usually set up at Cliffe Park throughout the Illuminations will instead be located at the former Crowtree site.
Launching on Thursday, November 21 the Festival of Lightwill also feature a special programme of Christmas shows for families.
They come at a separate cost of £3 for each child’s ticket, with one accompanying adult going free.
It is not yet known when the seafront lights will be switched on, but the city’s annual Christmas Light switch on event is due to be held on the first day of the Festival in November.
The lights on Wearmouth Bridge will be a new addition as this month marking nine decades since the bridge was officially opened.