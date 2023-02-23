Sunderland DJ Sorley to host Streetbox event at Pop Recs - here's how to get tickets

Now, Sunderland DJ Sorley is gearing up to bring the party to Pop Recs.

Named after the Millfield street where he grew up, Sorley, real name Loui Brown, has proved a real music success story, racking up hundreds of thousands of listens on Spotify, working with SAFC on a remix of the iconic pitch anthem Prokofiev’s Dance of the Knights and playing all over the world, including sets on the White Isle at Amnesia, Eden and Hï, formerly Space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began his music journey as a promoter a decade ago, helping Haze to become one of the biggest nights in the area before getting behind the decks himself.

DJ Sorley is hosting a Streetbox event at Pop Recs.

Most Popular

His talent for making his own music and remixing tracks soon caught people’s attention and he’s now a DJ in his own right, in demand at clubs in Barcelona, Italy, Antwerp, Amsterdam and he’s working on a visa so he can bring his sound to the States, where a large amount of his Spotify fans hail from.

But the 29-year-old’s passion for bringing the groove to his home city still remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of a national tour, he’s bringing his Streetbox event back to Pop Recs in High Street West, the same venue he launched the night last year.

Taking place on Saturday, March 4, it features a headline set from Sorley with additional sets from artists Jesse Santos, Max Jones, Joe Kadhim and Listen.

Sorley says Pop Recs is a real asset to the city

Former St Aidan’s pupil, Loui, said: “We launched Haze 10 years ago and it proved hugely successful, but after the pandemic the demographic changed and I became really passionate about performing in more intimate spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those big nights are great, but you can’t connect with an audience at a 1,500 night the way you can in a place that holds 200. The ethos with Streetbox is also to provide a platform for up and coming artists as it can be so hard to get those opportunities in music.”

There’s 14 dates in total on the Streetbox tour at places including Cardiff, Exeter, Leeds, Liverpool and Glasgow, with local support acts on each bill.

Ticket sales have been strong and three quarters have already gone for the Pop Recs date, which Loui says is a real asset to the city.

Pop Recs in High Street West

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Venues like Pop Recs are like gold dust, it’s so raw and intimate with a great sound system. The last one here was great, being able to see everyone dance, the energy was really there.”

Loui, who describes his sound as ‘house with a groovy base line,’ says he’s relishing every moment of being able to forge a career in the creative industry in his home city.

He often works alongside his girlfriend, international artist Faye Greenman, who designs his artwork.

Loui, who lives with Faye in Roker, said: “We’ve really been able to grow our careers together. A lot of people who are interested in music are interested in art, so it all goes full circle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorley is hoping to utilise the outdoor space at the venue

Plans are also in place to host another Streetbox event in Pop Recs at the end of April to mark the event’s first anniversary, utilising the outdoor space at the venue.