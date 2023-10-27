Sunderland DJ releases single with help from his Geordie Shore star brother
Jude Lawless, who performs under the name of Jude Law, as per the actor, is an emerging DJ despite only being 18.
On Friday, November 3 he releases his debut single called Take Back. Jude, a former St Robert of Newminster pupil, has composed and created the music for the track while elder brother Grant Coulson, 32, provided the lyrics.
Although he has only been spinning the wheels for about a year, he is already resident DJ at Out Out on Vine Place. He has also played at venues in Newcastle. Jude has a number of strings to his bow and is also a law student at Northumbria University.
Grant’s face is familiar to many, having appeared on the 2016 series of the reality TV show Geordie Shore and has done other reality projects besides.
The brothers both live in Houghton and are delighted with the single, which has already received over 100 pre-sales orders.
It has also been picked up by BBC Introducing and is expected to be given radio airtime.
Take Back is credited to Jude, but features a female singer who wishes to remain uncredited. Jude is releasing two more songs over the next three months, with details to be decided by the records’ labels.
Grant said: “The song is about taking back control, of yourself.
“Jude made all the instrumentals. He created the whole sound himself. I wrote lyrics to his melody, but he takes all the credit for it. He’s the artist; I’m just in the background, providing lyrics.
“I wrote a load of songs during lockdown. We have six planned to come out and this is going to be his first release.
“I bought him his first decks when he was about 13 and he didn’t really show any interest. But in the last year he bought himself some new ones. He’s been playing functions and has a residency in Sunderland at Out Out.
“He’s got his head screwed on. Everything he puts his hands to, he makes it work.”
Take Back will be available from major platforms including iTunes and Spotify.