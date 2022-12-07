The young musicians will headline The Christmas Invasion at Independent in Holmeside with all proceeds being donated to the Fight for Faye Fund, which is raising money for Faye Fantarrow, 20, from East Herrington, who has an aggressive brain tumour.

Four bands will perform covers of classics ranging from the 60s to the present day, along with a selection of Christmas favourites at the venue on Tuesday 6 December. There will also be a raffle with prizes up for grabs.

Student Talia Barker, 17, who is one of the 30 plus students who has helped organise the evening, said: “We have a tight-knit music department at the college, which is basically a community, and it is an amazing opportunity to come together for a cause that is so important to us.

Faye Fantarrow

“Some of our students have met Faye and are genuine fans of her music. It will be an amazing night with the ultimate upbeat party vibe.”

In November, a major fundraising drive was launched after Faye was given the devastating news that her tumour is untreatable in the UK.

The 20-year-old has already beaten leukaemia twice in her life, but doctors believe this latest cruel setback is a rare side effect of previous treatment.

She has been accepted onto a trial in California with £450,000 needed to cover the cost of travelling to the USA, medical care, hospital stays, scans and medication. So far more than £180,000 has been raised, with Faye’s mentor Dave Stewart donating £50,000 and Eurythmics bandmate Annie Lennox giving £10,000.

Music lecturer Tony Wilson added: “Faye is a hugely talented upcoming singer and songwriter and when our Music team were made aware of the situation, the idea for the Christmas Invasion was instantly born.

“Working with such an amazing group of young musicians, it was something we simply had to do. The response from our students has been incredible but nothing short of what we would expect.”

Tickets are still on sale priced at £5 – with the option to donate more – and available from www.independentsunderland.com.

The students will also be hosting a ‘Christmas Got Soul’ event at The Point in Sunderland on Friday 16 December in collaboration with the Rock Choir. Tickets for this night, which will feature a very special set of Christmas tunes both old and new with a soulful arrangement, are priced from £7.