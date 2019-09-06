Glenda Young has set her story in her home village of Ryhope. Photo by Emily Pentland.

Saga writer Glenda Young has struck the deal with publishers Headline following the success of her three previous novels, Belle of the Back Streets, The Tuppenny Child and Pearl of Pit Lane.

After signing the deal, The Girl with the Scarlet Ribbon and The Paper Mill Girl will be published in 2020, followed by Rose of Miner’s Row in 2021.

Senior commissioning editor Kate Byrne said: “It’s been an absolute delight working with Glenda on her first three saga novels and to see readers falling in love with her strong, resourceful heroines and the way she brings early twentieth-century Ryhope to vivid life.

“Glenda is a dream to work with, filled with ideas for stories and promotion and I couldn’t be more excited about the next three compelling novels we’ll be publishing at Headline which I know will thrill her fans.”

Kate acquired world English rights from Caroline Sheldon at the Caroline Sheldon Literary Agency.

Caroline said: “I remember my excitement when I read Glenda’s first novel, Belle of the Back Streets – everything was there – storytelling ability, nostalgia for a way of life long gone, fascinating historical detail and warmth.

“Every book Glenda has written since has reinforced my belief in her as a writer who will go to the very top of the genre. And we are thrilled to sign further publishing contract with Headline who share all my excitement for her work.”

This month Glenda will be co-hosting a 90-minute tour of Ryhope which takes in the real-life locations from from her best-selling books.

Glenda will be interviewed along the route by local historian Paul Lanagan who will be finding out about her journey from writing a popular Coronation Street blog to becoming a published author.

The tour, which takes place on September 14 as part of Heritage Open Days, is a chance to walk the streets where character Meg Sutcliffe plied her trade on her rag and bone cart under the shadow of the predatory rent collector, Hawk Jackson.