Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag announce 2020 Gateshead show
Strictly couple Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag have announced a new show for 2020 on a UK tour including a date in Gateshead.
It will be at The Sage on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30pm set to classics such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Singin’ In The Rain, alongside blockbuster songs such as The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge.
They will be on stage with singer-songwriter Lance Ellington, a dance ensemble and 23-piece concert orchestra and there will be a “Q and A” section, providing interaction with the audience.
Anton said: “We want to bring a red-carpet premiere performance to every venue, as connecting with the live audience is simply the best.”
Tickets on sale from 10am on Friday, June 21, from venues, online at www.antonanderinlive.co.uk and ticket hotline 0844 847 2319.