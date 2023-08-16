The US singer performs at The Fire Station on Thursday, September 14. She first visited the North East in 1966 as an “Ikette”, with the Ike and Tina Turner Review on a Rolling Stones tour. She returned as part of a Roy Orbison tour which included the Small Faces; then again with Eric Clapton in 1969.

She didn’t play the region again until 2011, but in the meantime had chalked up a big hit with Sunderland band The Kane Gang, singing on their debut album The Bad and Lowdown World of the Kane Gang in 1983.

Through her long and distinguished career, PP has recorded and collaborated with most of the biggest names in pop and soul music. For example she was a backing vocalist on Peter’s Gabriel 1986 hit Sledgehammer.

Soul legend PP Arnold performs at The Fire Station on Thursday, September 14. Picture, Hasselblad H4D.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, PP worked with Primal Scream, Ocean Colour Scene, Roger Waters and the Blow Monkeys.

In May, 2020, she provided lead vocals for The Fratelli’s single Strangers in the Street.

PP said: “I’m not a stranger to the North East and I’m looking forward to performing my September show in Sunderland.

“The audience can expect to hear some of my classic hits from The First Lady and Kafunta albums, a couple of tunes from my Turning Tide album and favourites from my latest album The New Adventures Of PP Arnold.”

US soul legend PP Arnold performs at The Fire Station on Thursday, September 14. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “PP Arnold is a living legend; not only for her longevity at the top of her game, or the major collaborations with such an array of late 20th century and early 21st century musical talent, but the sheer quality and range of her amazing voice.

“After all these years, PP Arnold can still touch your soul with the same power that it did nearly 60 years ago when she first burst on to the global music scene.

“We’re lucky to be hosting such a rare and much-loved talent and I hope our Sunderland audience gives her the welcome she so richly deserves.”