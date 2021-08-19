The Seven Days star will headline a full live show with band and special guests at Herrington Park on Friday, October 1.

The Southampton-born performer developed his love of music as a teenager when he would accompany his dad to performances by his reggae band.

He was just 17 when he signed his first record deal and he originally hit the national stage with the release of the critically-acclaimed album, ‘Born To Do It’, 20 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig David is coming to Sunderland

Since then he has clocked up 23 UK top 40 singles and nine UK Top 40 albums, with his latest two albums, ‘Following my Intuition’ and ‘The Time is Now’, amassing more than 1.5billion streams between them.

He has achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries around the world in the course of his career, received multiple BRIT Award and Grammy nominations, four MOBO Awards and is a three time Ivor Novello Award winner.

The Sunderland show is part of a national tour which starts at the end of this month and runs until April 2022 and will include stops in Cornwall, Norwich and Nottingham.

Doors at Herrington open on October 1 at 3pm, with the show starting at 5pm.

Standard and VIP Early Bird Tickets for the show are available now.

Standard tickets cost £36.30, including booking fee, while VIP tickets, which allow access to the Golden Circle and a private bar, are priced at £49.50 including booking.

Tickets are available online from skiddle.com/e/35872310/