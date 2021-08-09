Serial killer talk announces return to Sunderland after sell-out success

The Crime Viral talk will return to Independent in Holmeside on Thursday, September 30.

Entitled Inside The Mind of Serial Killers, the talk is conducted by serial killer expert and host Cheish Merryweather, who will focus once again on the world’s most notorious serial killers, mass murderers, and psychopaths.

During the two-hour special, she’ll cover the following topics: Phases Of Serial Killing Explained, How Serial Killers Are Caught, Hiding In Plain Sight: How To Spot The Serial Killer Next Door, Hybristophilia: Why Women Fall In Love With Serial Killers and Do You Have The Mind Of A Serial Killer?

Talk host Cheish Merryweather

Cheish said: “We had a great time in Sunderland last month bringing together true crime fans from around the North East and we can’t wait to be back again.

"So many people are drawn to the dark side of human nature and these talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.”

Inside The Mind of Serial Killers will take place at Independent in Holmeside on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 7.30pm.

Due to the nature of the subject matter, there is an age restriction of 18+.

Tickets are priced £18 and are available from EventBrite.