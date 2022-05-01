Loading...
A number of local bands played in a special concert at Sunderland Minster to raise money for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Musicians joined forces to raise money for people affected by the war in Ukraine in a special event.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:10 pm

The Stand With Ukraine concert was held at Sunderland Minster on Friday, April 29, and saw performances from Mercury Prize nominees Field Music.

They starred alongside fellow musicians Kickin’ Lilies, bigfatbig, This Little Bird, Lottie Willis and Nev Clay.

The fundraiser was organised by Sunderland businesses Independent, in Holmeside, and The Bunker in Stockton Road, who felt strongly about doing something to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scroll through for a selection of pictures from the night in our gallery.

1. Standing together with Ukraine

The Standing With Ukraine Concert at Sunderland Minister featuring local bands including bigfatbig.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Minster provides great venue for show

Lottie Willis performs on keyboard in the concert.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Showing solidarity with Ukraine

An audience member captures the moment.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. In perfect harmony

Band Kickin' Lilies playing at the concert.

Photo: Tim Richardson

