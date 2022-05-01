The Stand With Ukraine concert was held at Sunderland Minster on Friday, April 29, and saw performances from Mercury Prize nominees Field Music.

They starred alongside fellow musicians Kickin’ Lilies, bigfatbig, This Little Bird, Lottie Willis and Nev Clay.

The fundraiser was organised by Sunderland businesses Independent, in Holmeside, and The Bunker in Stockton Road, who felt strongly about doing something to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scroll through for a selection of pictures from the night in our gallery.

