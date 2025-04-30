Friends, festival-goers – lend me your ears! The run-up to Leeds and Reading Festival 2025 continues!

As the sun shines down on most of the United Kingdom this week (and hay fever once again kicks in), our minds turn to the weather over the August Bank Holiday weekend , the dates for both Leeds and Reading Festival, alongside Creamfields 2025 for the dance music enthusiasts among us.

With a fantastic line-up of acts already confirmed, speculation is rife about potential surprise appearances at various festivals this year. Whispers on Reddit and cryptic posts on social media are fuelling the rumour mill, as is typical in the month preceding Glastonbury, the lead in to the many UK summer festivals annually.

But who are the ‘wildcards’ that could make a sneaky appearance at Richfield Avenue or Bramham Park ?

We've examined Ticketmaster and a number of concerts taking place around the dates of Leeds and Reading Festival 2025, alongside looking at album release dates which may lead to promotional activity close to the festival to bring you our 13 ‘wildcard’ picks for potential surprise guests at Leeds and Reading Festival 2025.

As always, take this as speculative - and with a healthy dose of salt.

1 . The Ting Tings The Ting Tings are dropping their latest album, Home, in June 2025 and despite their last announced UK shows also being in June, the duo's relatively simple setup could make a surprise festival appearance a tempting way to re-engage with fans and promote their new music. Imagine the infectious energy of That's Not My Name and the fresh sounds of "Home" igniting a smaller stage for an unexpected indie-pop party. It's a plausible way for them to make a memorable festival moment. | MARCEL VAN HOORN/AFP/GettyImages Photo Sales

2 . Khruangbin Known for their mesmerizing instrumental grooves that blend funk, soul, and psychedelic rock, Khruangbin have UK dates sandwiching the Leeds and Reading weekend, playing in London on August 15th and Halifax on August 24th. Could they carve out some time to treat festival-goers to a secret set of their unique, worldly sounds? | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Maribou State With UK dates surrounding the Leeds and Reading weekend (August 22nd - 24th, 2025), including a show in Cardiff on June 25th and Margate on August 24th, could electronic music aficionados Maribou State be tempted to drop a surprise set? Their atmospheric soundscapes and captivating live performances would be a perfect addition to a smaller stage, offering a different vibe from the main headliners. | Rory Dewar Photo Sales