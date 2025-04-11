Sean Paul and Ashanti at Newcastle's Utilita Arena: Times, remaining tickets, parking and everything else you need to know
Sean Paul is back in the UK for his biggest UK Tour to date. The 'Bring It Tour' is seeing the star play across 13 cities across the UK and Ireland, with R&B legend Ashanti as co-headliner for nine dates of the tour, including a Tyneside date.
This is everything you need to know ahead of the huge date this weekend.
When are Sean Paul and Ashanti in the North East?
The show will take palce on Saturday, April 12
Who is supporting Sean Paul and Ashanti in Newcastle?
Due to the co-headliner nature of the date, no support acts will get the night started.
What are the set times for Sean Paul and Ashanti’s Newcastle date?
The venue’s website claims doors for the gig will open at 6pm with sets starting from 8pm. The show is expected to come to a close at around 11pm.
Are tickets still available for Sean Paul and Ashanti in Newcastle?
Fans without tickets are still able to get into the show as the gig is yet to sell out.
Tickets remain available throughout much of the arena, including the floor where tickets are priced at £59.75 plus fees, while seated ticket run from £45 up to £83.
Under 14s are not allowed on the standing floor of the venue.
Where to park for Newcastle’s Utilita Arena?
There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.
If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.
Other car parks around the arena include Arena Square Car Park on Ord Street and the Times Square Car Park which can be accessed from Railway Street.
