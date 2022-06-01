Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, who became chart regulars with songs like Fields Of Fire, Chance, Wonderland and In A Big Country, are belatedly celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

Formed in Dunfermline, Scotland, in 1981, the band still contains two original members, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Mark Brzezecki.

Founding guitarist and vocalist Stuart Adamson sadly died in 2001, a year after the band split up. The remaining members reunited in 2002 for a tribute gig, and then again in 2007 for a 25th anniversary tour.

Big Country

Led by Watson and Brzezicki, they have been a going strong since 2010, releasing a new album in 2013, and maintaining a cult following with steady gigging.

Now, on Saturday June 18, the band are coming to The Point in Sunderland, which, with a capacity of 1,500, is establishing itself as a mid-sized venue on the region's live music circuit.

Big Country's current line-up has Watson's son Jamie on guitar, singer/guitarist Simon Hough and bassist Gil Allan. But while the personnel may have changed, their widescreen guitar-driven sound and compelling live presence remain unaltered.

Although the band have been regular visitors to the North East over the years, they have played in Sunderland only a handful of times since their first appearance, at the Polytechnic way back in 1983.

Jamie and Bruce from Big Country

Their biggest show was as support to David Bowie at Roker Park in 1987, but they didn't play in the city again for 28 years, when they appeared at The Point in 2015.

Most recently, they were a popular draw at Kubix Festival in 2019, which makes their upcoming return to The Point on Saturday, June 18, even more welcome.

The Point, on the corner of Holmeside and Park Lane, reopened last year following a £150,000 investment to reconfigure the main hall, install a high-tech light and sound rig and to make the venue more accessible for people with disabilities and impairments.