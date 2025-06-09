Sam Fender at St James Park: Expected setlist as star returns to the North East
Starting on Thursday, Sam Fender returns to the home of Newcastle United for three huge gigs across four days in the city centre.
The shows will make up three of the four UK stadium gigs in June with Fender kicking off the dates on Friday, June 6 at the London Stadium, which was formerly the Olympic Stadium in East London.
The remaining shows will see the North Tyneside local returning to the North East for three shows on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.
With one show already taken place, fans heading to the major homecoming gig can begin to make more reasoned setlist predictions.
Although there may be changes to make way for special parts of the setlist for a North East crowd, fans can expect something similar to the following.
This was the setlist for Sam Fender’s London Stadium show.
Getting Started
Will We Talk
Arm’s Length
The Borders
Dead Boys
Howdon Aldi Death Queue
Crumbling Empire
Tyrants
Rein Me In
People Watching
London Calling (The Clash cover)
Get You Down
Spit Of You
Seventeen Going Under
Remember My Name
The Dying Light
Hypersonic Missiles
The final three songs are part of an encore while it is highly unlikely a London Calling cover will return - we’ll need to wait and see what it may be replaced with!
