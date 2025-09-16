Robert Redford, screen legend and Sundance Film Festival founder, dies aged 89
New York Times have reported that the actor died in his sleep early this morning
- Robert Redford has died aged 89, according to reports including the New York Times.
- The cinematic icon was known for his acting roles and his work behind the camera, including his Oscar-winning direction for ‘Ordinary People.’
- The actor also founded the Sundance Film Festival in 1978, platforming directors including Quentin Tarantino.