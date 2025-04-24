Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North East’s most exciting music competition is back – with a mainstage Hardwick Festival slot up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Road to Hardwick is back for 2025 – and it’s promising more music, more energy and more opportunity than ever before.

Launching on April 25th at Newgate Social in Newcastle, this year’s competition will bring together 21 of the region’s hottest emerging acts, all competing across four heats for a place on the mainstage at Hardwick Festival 2025, performing alongside global icons including Pet Shop Boys, Scissor Sisters, and Olly Murs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following last year’s electric debut – which saw Swindled and Camel Island win their way to the main Hardwick stage – the Road to Hardwick is ramping things up.

Road to Hardwick returns with star judges, explosive local talent and a shot at festival glory.

With a semi-final on June 20th, July 4th and a grand final on July 18th, this year's competition will not only crown a mainstage winner, but will also launch a new acoustic strand, giving singer-songwriters a chance to secure a slot on the festival's Treehouse Arena. The acoustic competition will take place downstairs from Newgate Social at The WonderBar.

Helping to decide who takes the crown is a stellar panel of judges, including:

Johny Bond – former guitarist of Catfish and the Bottlemen

Angie Jenkinson – CEO of the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation, a major regional arts and health charity

Leigh Macfarlane - Owner of Songbird Management

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Haley – Chairman of Generator, the North’s leading music development agency

Josh Daniel – Recording artist and Head of label at Interval Records

“This event is such a natural fit for Generator,” said David Haley.

“We’ve been supporting emerging talent in the North East for over 30 years – and Road to Hardwick gives that talent a real platform. The fact that these artists are not only performing live but being seen by experienced industry figures, with the chance to play at one of the UK’s best-loved festivals – that’s an incredible opportunity. We’re delighted to be back supporting it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newgate Social, based at The Gate in Newcastle city centre, will once again play host to the heats – providing a packed live music setting where new voices and future headliners can make their mark.

“We’re so excited to see it all kick off again,” said Cheryl Flowers, Newgate Social’s manager. “There’s a huge buzz in the city when Road to Hardwick’s on. The energy, the crowd, the talent – it’s something special, and we’re proud to be part of it. We encourage everyone to come down and support their favourite bands.”

This year’s line-up is a sonic showcase of the North East’s diversity and depth. Across four heats, audiences can expect everything from twinkly emo riffs to explosive indie bangers, shoegaze dream-pop, anthemic alt-rock, country-soul fusion, and synth-laced dance-floor powerhouses. Whether it's the post-hardcore punch of Ochisia, the haunting vocals of Wednesday Flowers, or the high-octane energy of Dawks and Decrepit Youths, the talent pool is deep – and unpredictable.

“It’s surreal to be part of this,” said Connor Pattison, co frontman of Decrepit Youths, who are set to light up Heat 3 on May 23rd. “The Road to Hardwick is a huge platform – we’ve played some amazing shows, but this is on another level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bandmate David Stoker added: “We’re buzzing. It’s not just the prize at the end – it’s the vibe, the other bands, the judges. We’re giving it everything.”

To top it off, last year’s winners Swindled and Camel Island will return for special performances at the semi-final and final, showing this year’s contenders just how far Road to Hardwick can take you.

2025 HEATS: FULL LINE-UP

HEAT 1 | April 25 Leazes • Ochisia • The Callows • The Agency… • Hels Pattison

HEAT 2 | May 9 Provenance • Wednesday Flowers • Fleeting Faces • Slate Label • Alation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEAT 3 | May 23 Decrepit Youths • Dawks • Specky Cult • Joe Treacy • Voted Most Likely • Critch

HEAT 4 | June 6 Frankie Dobson • Pearly Gates • White Collar Rebel • Marrick • Buses

SEMI-FINAL | June 20 and July 4th

GRAND FINAL | July 18

Winners will receive not only a mainstage slot at Hardwick Festival 2025, but also:

Free professional recording time

Industry mentorship

Press and PR support

Release strategy advice

Surprise perks from industry sponsors

Meanwhile, the acoustic category winner will land their own performance slot on the festival's acoustic stage – with details of the acoustic heats to be announced soon.

About Hardwick Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held in the stunning grounds of Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Festival is the North East’s premier music festival, attracting over 20,000 fans each year. With a lineup that spans legends and fresh favourites, 2025 will see headline performances from Pet Shop Boys, Scissor Sisters, and Olly Murs, plus dozens more.

Tickets to all Road to Hardwick events are completely FREE, but must be booked in advance at: https://rb.gy/io63st