Dave Stewart was back in his home city to play some of his greatest hits.

It may have been a 40th anniversary tour, but the Eurythmics bangers sounded just as fresh today as they did when they helped define an era.

Dave Stewart brought his Eurythmics Songbook tour to Sunderland

Mackem maestro Dave Stewart is back on the road with his The Eurythmics Songbook: Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour.

It sees him playing all the great European cities: the likes of Paris, Brussels, Vienna and, of course, Sunderland.

Dave made sure to include his beloved home city, the place where a young Barnes lad discovered his flair for music and fashion in the 60s, on the tour, the only UK date outside of London.

The Eurythmics Songbook: Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour at Sunderland Empire

And he brings with him an all-female troupe of pure talent.

Joining Dave was Vanessa Amorosi - vocals, RAHH - vocals, Dave’s daughter Kaya Stewart - vocals, Hannah Koppenburg - keyboards, Indiara Sfair - harmonica & backing vocals, Jasmine Ogilvie - sax, Iris Gold, Julia Lamb - bass guitars & backing vocals and Ellie East - drums, who brought a world-class level of musicianship to the Empire stage.

No Annie Lennox at his side, as she no longer tours, but this was a rare chance to hear live the incredible catalogue of genre-spanning music and iconic melodies the pair made together.

Clad in a shimmering silver suit and trademark trilby, Dave, 71, did what he does best: putting on a good show.

Dave performed in his trademark trilby

He last performed in the city in September 2022 at the Fire Station, as he donned his raconteur hat and charmed the crowd with tales of his colourful, nay psychedelic, life.

But last night's show was all about the music, with the hits coming thick and fast.

We may have been minus Annie, but we were gifted with her goddaughter, and Dave's daughter, Kaya, one of three super talented vocalists in the show.

She's been singing There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart) since she was five sitting on Annie's knee and that star talent has certainly rubbed off on her as she gave a beautiful rendition of the hit, doves flapping across the video screen behind her.

"She's got Sunderland in her blood," said Dave and what a special experience it must be to share a stage with your dad.

Hats off to Indiara Sfair too for some incredible harmonica playing.

Dave's daughter, Kaya, was among the vocalists

This was a real trip down 80s masterpieces memory lane, with Australian singer Vanessa Amorosi lending her silky tones to tracks including Who's That Girl and Thorn In My Side. Great too to hear the smooth sax of Jasmine Ogilvie on the latter track, an instrument so synonymous with the 80s.

Dave was joined by an all-female band of world-class musicians

Meanwhile, Rahh brought a rockier edge to the set with a kick-ass Missionary Man and a simply beautiful, soulful rendition of Here Comes the Rain Again and Miracle of Love. She's mesmerising to watch.

Dave performed to a home town crowd

It shouldn't be unusual to see an all-female band these days, but it is, and it made the anthemic Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves, the Eurythmics' track with Aretha Franklin, have all the more impact.

You got plenty of hits for your buck - tickets were on the pricey side, but this is a rare tour - with tracks also including I Saved the World Today, You Have Placed a Chill in My Heart, It's Alright (Baby's Coming Back), I Love You Like a Ball and Chain, I Need A Man and more.

Dave, of course, knows the tracks, inside out and back to front, and his enjoyment for still playing these songs really emanates off the stage.

He's one of the most successful Mackems there is: a lad from Ettrick Grove who went on to become a multi-million-selling musician around the world, as well as producing countless other hits. The man's got music running through his veins.

Mackem maestro Dave Stewart

Yet, he's never forgotten his roots and there was a palpable sense of pride in the crowd as people yelled out "ha'way Dave" and "Bede Grammar lad."

The finale had everyone on their feet: the infectious toe-tapper that is Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), booming through your soul as red and white ticker tape showered down on the red and white crowd.