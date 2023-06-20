Following her sell out Piano Sessions tour in 2022, the English singer-songwriter performs at The Fire Station on Wednesday, June 28.

Harriet’s new album was recorded in Sweden and includes collaborations with legendary musician Jörgen Elofsson, who has previously worked with Kelly Clarkson and Celine Dion. The record is hugely inspired by the likes of Abba, Carole King and Fleetwood Mac.

Harriet gained critical acclaim with her self-titled debut album, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This was followed by an EP, The Universal Sessions, recorded for the BBC’s Summer Escape show, on which Harriet appeared live.

Graham Norton, the late Paul O’Grady and Gaby Roslin have been big supporters of her music on the airwaves. Harriet opened for Michael Bolton on his UK Arena tour, finishing up at The Royal Albert Hall.

Her music “draws inspiration from the warmth of the 1960s and 70s soundscape” and her voice is reminiscent of Karen Carpenter’s.

Her latest single Some Die Young is a gentle electronic track, while Real moves back into the pop-rock realm, with “a strong guitar and a breezy, carefree, driving with the top down feeling”.

Harriet said: “There are some fun moments on the album; uplifting, feel-good songs, that make me want to dance

"These are combined with some more melancholy, reflective moments such as the title track of the album, which is about learning to live in the moment, let go and not worry about the consequences of the decisions we make.

“I feel like The Outcome has every version of me in it. Sonically, it has nods to the 70s music I love: Abba, Carole King, Doobie Brothers, Elton John. So a touch retro, with a fresh perspective.”

Fire Station venue director, Tamsin Austin, said: “Harriet’s new album is a sublimely singalong, sweetly melodic, long-in-the-making second album. It’s music in the glorious tradition of the seventies singer-songwriters that she grew up loving.”

Harriet has previously focused on mid-tempo, pop-rock tracks and emotive piano ballads. But The Outcome sees her exploring multiple genres, from sparkling synth-electro-pop through to The Carpenters.