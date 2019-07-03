Principal resident organist at Tower Ballroom Blackpool set for Sunderland performance
The Friends of the Regal Compton are delighted to announce the launch of a new series of concerts and events featuring the incredible Compton cinema organ originally from the Black’s / Regal Cinema in Sunderland.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 16:00
The inaugural concert presented by the Friends will be performed by Phil Kelsall, the principal resident organist of the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.
Phil is constantly in demand for concert appearances in this country and abroad, including frequent visits to the USA and a highly successful tour of Australia and New Zealand.
It is a concert not to be missed and as demand for tickets is anticipated to be high, it is recommended they are booked in advance.
The concert takes place at Ryhope Community Centre on Black Road, on Sunday, July 21, at 2.30pm.
Tickets are £10 from tickets@ryhope-compton.co.uk or calling 07379 636463.