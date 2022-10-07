Pink Sunderland Stadium of Light gig to clash with Sam Fender Newcastle gig at St James' Park
Some music fans may face a dilemma following the latest gig announcement at the Stadium of Light.
US singer Pink has announced she will perform two Sunderland dates, Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 2023.
However, North East singer-songwriter has Sam Fender has also announced gigs for the same weekend at St James’ Park in Newcastle, on Friday June 9, and Saturday June 10.
Hopefully fans of both acts will be able to work it so they can see the performers on different nights at the rival football grounds – but it would make it a pricey weekend, and probably be quite busy on public transport.