Oasis release deluxe 30th anniversary edition of the epic sophomore album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

Oasis have today released deluxe formats of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? to celebrate the era-defining album’s landmark 30-year anniversary.

It features new unplugged versions of five classic recordings, ‘Cast No Shadow’, ‘Morning Glory’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Acquiesce’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

Released on Big Brother Recordings this special anniversary format follows last summer’s release of the 30th Anniversary Edition of Definitely Maybe which reached No.1 in the Official UK Album Chart for the second time in that album’s history.

The new unplugged versions were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel’s studio, Lone Star Sound, in London. The new interpretation of ‘Acquiesce’ is revealed today – listen here and watch the visualiser here.

(What's The Story) Morning Glory?

The deluxe album features new artwork shot by original sleeve designer Brian Cannon and new sleevenotes. Exclusive coloured vinyl formats will be available, including indie record store exclusive ‘Cast No Shadow’ inspired crystal clear 3LP, HMV ‘Morning Glory’ inspired blue marble 3LP, Amazon Exclusive ‘Wonderwall’ inspired sepia marble 3LP, and official store exclusive ‘Acquiesce’ inspired neon orange 3LP. All formats include the 2014 remastered version of the album alongside the new bonus versions.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? stands out as one of the all-time era-defining great rock albums. Oasis’ second album, it was first released on 2nd October 1995 on Creation Records and propelled the band to worldwide success. Following just 14 months after their stunning debut Definitely Maybe, which is widely regarded as one of the most influential debut albums, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was hugely successful and awarded Best British Album at the 1996 BRIT Awards

Number one albums followed internationally, and it has now sold in excess of a staggering 22 million copies globally, including over 5.5 million in the United States, and is the UK’s 3rd biggest selling studio album of all time. The album was also announced by National Album Day as the Official Most Streamed Album of the ‘90s, with Definitely Maybe as second.

The release follows Oasis’s most sought-after tour on the planet with their Live ‘25. Unprecedented demand for tickets further underlined the ever-growing appeal of their music, with fans from 158 different countries applying for tickets to the UK shows when they went on sale last summer.

To celebrate the tour, Big Brother Recordings launched the Oasis Live ‘25 Map Experience – an official digital companion for fans across the world. Built with Google Maps Platform and developed in partnership with Modern English, the Live ‘25 Map Experience is an immersive and interactive location-based platform that brings the band’s legacy to life across all cities of the tour.

Fans can explore each tour stop through curated hotspots including landmarks tied to the band's history, from legendary local music venues they’ve played at to iconic bars, plus official merch outlets. The platform also unlocks exclusive digital content leveraging real-time geo-locations, accessible when fans are physically present in the host cities. Interactive features include AR experiences with exclusive content offered throughout the tour.

Fans are also invited to capture their journey and share their excitement using YouTube Shorts, with the chance to have their videos featured directly on the Live ‘25 Map Experience and the official Oasis YouTube Channel - turning their memories into part of the tour's living digital archive.

The web app is available at live25.oasisinet.com and will accompany Oasis fans throughout the landmark Live ‘25 tour.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Album Tracklisting:

1. Hello

2. Roll With It

3. Wonderwall

4. Don’t Look Back In Anger

5. Hey Now!

6. [Untitled]

7. Some Might Say

8. Cast No Shadow

9. She’s Electric

10. Morning Glory

11. [Untitled]

12. Champagne Supernova

Additional Tracks:

1. Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)

2. Morning Glory (Unplugged)

3. Wonderwall (Unplugged)

4. Acquiesce (Unplugged)

5. Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)