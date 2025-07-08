Two down and several more to come – but for those bookmakers who thought that Oasis would break up before their first show in Cardiff last week, think again.
Considered one of the biggest pop culture moments this year (if not longer), those who didn’t get the chance to experience Oasis live managed to live vicariously through the numerous live feeds on social media. This included one of the bigger talking points: someone using Shazam despite paying upwards of £300 for a ticket to the affair.
That merchandise on offer, though, especially considering the magnitude of the event, could be worth something in a few years’ time – even if the price of seeing Oasis from their heyday to now is an incredibly expensive affair. But for those who were at Knebworth in 1996 still clinging onto that T-shirt, you might want to investigate the prices on eBay currently.
While we took a look before the advent of Oasis’s first show on July 4, 2025, has such a fervent demand for tickets and merchandise led to an uptick in sales on marketplaces such as eBay, especially when it comes to vintage tour shirts of yesteryear?
Only one way to find out – let’s hop back onto eBay and find out what has sold for vast amounts during the immediate run-up to the Gallagher brothers’ triumphant return, and if there are any more dartboards up for auction?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.