North East to be well represented at Brit Awards as two artists set to perform

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:40 BST

The biggest night in British music is nearly here - and it is set to be a night for the North East to show off our best talent.

The MOBO Awards showed the music business that the North East can host a party, and now it is our turn to take over as local artists are hoping for a huge night at the Brit Awards.

Taking place on Saturday evening, the award ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Arena and two of the region’s brightest stars will play huge roles.

Both Sam Fender and Jade will perform at the Brit Awards this weekend.Both Sam Fender and Jade will perform at the Brit Awards this weekend.
Both Sam Fender and Jade will perform at the Brit Awards this weekend. | Getty

Among the performers through the night will be two North East artists. Sam Fender, who is currently riding the high of the release of his third album People Watching, will perform, as will Jade, the former Little Mix star who was born and raised in South Shields.

Announcing the news, Jade said: "I can't believe I'm actually saying this - I'm performing at the BRIT Awards. It's a dream come true! To finally get to perform on a huge stage [with a] big performance of one of my solo songs is just so incredible. Thank you so much to the fans!"

Other performances will come from London jazz group Ezra Collective, Lola Young, pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith, The Last Dinner Party and Teddy Swims.

The duo will be also keeping their fingers crossed for the night as they are up for a series of awards.

Fender is up for both Artist of the Year and Best Alternative/Rock act while Jade is up for Song Of The Year with her song Angel of My Dreams as well as Best Pop Act. Angel Of My Dreams was the first single in Jade’s solo career, although she has since released three other tracks, Fantasy, Midnight Cowboy and It Girl.

Coverage of The Brits will start from 3:10pm on ITV Two with the ceremony getting underway at 8:15pm on ITV One. It is thought the event will run until around 10:40.

