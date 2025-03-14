A North Tyneside festival has announced its full lineup full of internationally known touring artists and local favourites this summer.

Coast Fest, which is still in its infancy, is set to take place at Percy Park Rugby Club in North Shields this summer and it has confirmed some top names.

Formed in 2022 and taking place for the first time in 2023, the group behind the event won the award for Best New Festival award at the UK Festival awards in its inaugural year.

After previously seeing acts such as Professor Green and The Selecter headline the event, this year will see top sets from Laidback Luke, Glasvegas and The Lindisfarne Story.

Filipino-born Dutch DJ and record producer Laidback Luke will headline the first night of the event on Friday, June 27 before Glasvegas close the following day.

It will be a North East homecoming for The Lindisfarne Story, made up of a duo of Ray Laidlaw and Billy Mitchell who were both around in the formation and early days of the iconic Northumberland band.

The lineup includes plenty of well loved North East based artists, namely Liam Fender, Keiran Bowe Patrick Gosling and many more.

Taking place on the same weekend as Glastonbury Festival this summer, the event has its own legends slot, which is filled by Nigel Clark of Dodgy this year.

Weekend and one-day tickets are available for the weekend of music and can be bought online now through the event’s website.

Friday tickets cost £25 while Saturday and Sunday tickets cost £30 each. Full weekend passes can be picked up for £70.