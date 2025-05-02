North East comedian released from hospital after missing first show in 33 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Ross Noble has thanked health staff after he was forced to postpone gigs for the first time in 33 years.

The star took to social media at the start of the week to say he was being forced to postpone shows due to a kidney infection.

He has since been released from hospital, thanking the staff who looked after him and apologising to fans to missing the shows.

Comedian Ross Noble has had to cancel dates on his stand-up tour after being hospitalised | Ross Noble / Instagram

Posting on Thursday, May 1 he said: “Thank you for all your lovely messages - very heartwarming. “

Thank you and a massive thankyou to all the Nurses and doctors who looked after me for the past week. Last bag done and they are letting me out.

“Still need to rest up but I will be good to restart the tour next week. 33 years of doing stand up and this has been the only illness that has stopped me in my tracks.

“It’s been quite a time for my body. In the last six months I have had this. I broke my foot and I have been bitten twice by animals! One domesticated and the other as wild as they come. It’s a long story but I can tell you all about it when I see you.

“Aussie tour runs till September then I hit the uk oct till April. All the bad luck is done with now it’s go go go.”

Noble was forced to postpone shows in Australia but will next perform in the UK in October. The tour is set to include three Newcastle dates in February 2026 at O2 City Hall.

