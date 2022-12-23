The venue is hosting its first Good Times New Year’s Eve party featuring North East favourites Phil David’s Good Times Band, as well as local DJs to see in 2023.

The band will be playing classic soul, Motown, R&B and rock and roll, while the DJs have sets of popular hits to get the party going.

The performances start at 9pm on Saturday, December 31, but The Engine Room bar and bistro next to The Fire Station are providing a special buffet and fizz, with a selection of festive favourites to enjoy before the party starts.

Phil David’s Good Times Band performs at the Fire Station on New Year's Eve.

Phil David’s Good Times Band has been together for 10 years, building a loyal fan base through hundreds of shows played across the region and the wider UK.

Band members have played some of the biggest and well-known venues and festivals, including Glastonbury, Leeds/Reading and Bestival.

Phil said: “We’re really looking forward to playing in Sunderland and party-goers can expect a wide array of genres from much-loved artists; from Stevie Wonder to Fleetwood Mac – and from James Brown to The Beatles.

“We’re excited that so many will be joining us for a not-to-be missed party. Let the good times roll.”

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “There’s no better way to see in a New Year with some brilliant live music and we still have tickets left for what will be a fantastic party.

“Our friends at The Engine Room will be putting on a lovely two course gala buffet, which you can book alongside your tickets for our New Year’s Eve party. It’s going to be a very special night.

“We’ve had so many memorable live performances of all genres of music over our first year and it was important to us to finish the year – and start 2023 – with yet more great live music. It’ll be the sort of night and celebration that we’re here for.”

Tickets for The Fire Station’s Good Times New Year’s Eve party are priced from £27.50 and can be booked through the venue’s website, www.thefirestation.org.uk.

