NASUWT Riverside brass band bring Grand Shield award back to North East
NASUWT Riverside have been crowned 2019 Grand Shield champions after a recent competition in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.
Led by Nicholas Childs, the Chester Le Street-based band secured a victory with a rendition of Thierry Deleruyelle's Fraternity.
Speaking about the win, long-serving cornet player Tony Thompson said: "It's incredible. Nick Childs has literally taken us to another level. Everything he did with us was about encouragement and belief. He has given us 100% and the players have responded. I can't thank him enough."
Prof Childs, who joined in the celebrations on stage, and who now has a modern day record four Grand Shield titles to his name, said in return: "They are such a great band to work with — committed, determined and fun. People like Tony represent all that's good in banding and I'm delighted for them. They've been building towards this working with conductors for a while now, and will be a band to watch out for at the British Open and the Nationals."
The winners will be joined in the line-up for the British Open, which takes place in September, by Scottish champion, the cooperation Band.