Music star Jade set to release artwork for National Doodle Day

Hundreds of celebrities are selling their artworks for national charity Epilepsy Action.

Award-winning actress Dame Joanna Lumley, decorated actor Sir Ian McKellen and South Shields-born singer Jade, are just some of the famous faces getting involved.

Epilepsy Action is a national charity, supporting the 630,000 people living with epilepsy across the UK.

Jade Thirlwall.

Its award-winning helpline, Talk and Support groups and PIF-tick accredited website information, are all part of the charity’s large network of support for those living with the condition.

National Doodle Day is an annual event held by Epilepsy Action, where celebrities, artists and illustrators create ‘doodles’ that are auctioned to raise funds for the charity. This year celebrates National Doodle Day’s 21st birthday, and the fundraiser has raised over £265,000 in this time.

Ian McKellen, doodling for his sixth time, said: “‘I’m delighted to lend my hand — quite literally — to National Doodle Day this year. My little Gandalf sketch joins countless others in raising vital funds for Epilepsy Action, whose work makes such a difference to so many lives. It’s a joy to be involved, and I hope these doodles bring both smiles and support where it’s needed most.”

Michael King, Doodle Day Lead at Epilepsy Action, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate our 21st National Doodle Day, and we’re proud to announce we’ve received over 280 doodles this year.

“Some of our most loyal doodlers, including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Joanna Lumley and Olivia Colman have continued to provide us with their generous, donated artworks.

“And we’re also grateful to welcome some first-time doodlers including the legendary Sir Ben Kingsley, singer Jade who’s signed the beautiful artwork by artist Pop Doodle, as well as some of the cast from the new series of Taskmaster, Ania Magliano and Phil Ellis.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind creation from our celebrity doodlers, knowing that you’re also helping to support people affected by epilepsy. The money raised by this year’s National Doodle Day will go directly to Epilepsy Action, and provide the life-changing services the charity offers.

“Despite being one of the most common conditions in the UK, many people with epilepsy often feel isolated and misunderstood, and this is something that Epilepsy Action is striving to change. With both high profile and the general public’s support, together we can all create a World Without Limits for people with epilepsy.”

The celebrity and artists doodles are available from 26th September, and bidding is open for a period of ten days. All doodles can be found via epilepsyaction on eBay.