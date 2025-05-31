This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Still considering a festival ticket this year? Take a look at five events considered the best value for money in 2025.

As the 2025 UK summer festival season approaches, research has shown nearly half of music fans are not heading along this year.

It comes after a study showed that 35% of those who are going had to put tickets on their credit card.

So what festivals in the United Kingdom are, despite their price, value for money in 2025?

We are still going through a cost-of-living crisis in 2025, where if many of us are looking to stump up a huge wad of cash for something, you best believe we want our money’s worth.

Whether it’s subscription services, takeaway meals, concerts, or, on this occasion, the hallowed UK music festival; with prices as they are (even on the face value market) and so many options to choose from, you might be wondering where to go or what to do.

A study commissioned by Intuit Credit Karma, which surveyed over 2,000 UK adults between May 13 and 16, 2025, found that over half (61%) of festival-goers believe that soaring ticket prices have gone too far – that’s three of the five friends you're at the pub with while reading this.

As more people are struggling to pull money together to attend UK festivals, what five are considered the best value-for-money in 2025? | Getty Images/Canva

More than 35% of those surveyed admitted that they’ve dipped into their savings in order to get a festival ticket, while 18% said they put the tickets on their credit card, and only 12% revealed they used payment plans offered by a number of festivals this summer.

This has led to the damning statistic from the survey that almost half (49%) of those questioned stated they were attending fewer festivals this year – or worse, none at all.

So maybe it would help to know which festival this year is set to give you more bang for your buck?

To determine which festivals offer the best value for money, Credit Karma developed the Festi-Value Index. This index objectively assesses a festival's worth by taking into account the average Spotify monthly plays of its top 50 performing artists and the total number of festival days, then dividing this combined score by the overall ticket cost.

So which music festival in 2025, despite its cost, is proving to be worth the hard-earned money forked over?

What is the best music festival in the UK for value-for money?

5 - TRNSMT

The Kooks will be performing at TRNSMT and Leeds and Reading Festivals before they hit the road for their own headline tour. | Getty Images

Rounding out the top five is Glasgow’s TRNSMT, a rising star on the festival scene, running from July 11-13. With a weekend ticket priced at £299.00, attendees can catch major acts like 50 Cent, Snow Patrol, and Gracie Abrams.

However, prospective attendees should note that TRNSMT is not a camping festival, meaning those travelling from further afield will need to factor in additional accommodation costs for their stay.

Are there still tickets available?: Yes there are - over at Ticketmaster.

4 - Creamfields

ANYMA has been announced as one of your headline acts ahead of Creamfields 2025. | Getty Images for Coachella

Cheshire-based Creamfields secures fourth place, offering an immersive four-day experience for electronic dance music enthusiasts from August 21-24.

Priced at just under £300.00 for a standard weekend camping ticket (£290.00), it provides incredible value for fans of the genre, delivering a jam-packed schedule of world-class electronic artists across its numerous stages.

Are there still tickets available?: Indeed there are - over at Ticketmaster.

3 - Reading and Leeds

Chappell Roan will be among the headliners at next year's Leeds Festival.

The dual-location Reading and Leeds Festivals, held from August 21-24, claim the third spot on the Festi-Value Index. With a weekend camping ticket setting music-lovers back £325.00, the festival justifies its price by delivering exclusive experiences, including a highly anticipated European exclusive show from headliner Travis Scott, alongside performances from breakout pop sensation Chappell Roan, ensuring a dynamic and memorable event.

Are there still tickets available?: Currently, yes - over at Ticketmaster.

2 - Isle of Wight Festival

Justin Timberlake will headline the 2025 Isle of Wight Festival on the Sunday night | Justin Timberlake will headline the 2025 Isle of Wight Festival on the Sunday night

Coming in at a close second for value-for-money is the Isle of Wight Festival, taking place from June 19-22. For a weekend camping ticket priced at £289.95, attendees can enjoy a fantastic array of big names without the heftier price tag of some other major events. This year's line-up includes global stars such as Justin Timberlake, Sting, and Example, offering a diverse and appealing roster for festival-goers.

Are there still tickets available?: Yes there are - once again, over at Ticketmaster.

1 - Glastonbury

Singer Charli Xcx missed the mark with this blue suede-looking three piece and strange boots that look like stockings with heels. To be blunt, it looks like she forgot to put on her top and trousers, but for some reason remembered a jacket and a belt . . . why was the belt even needed? (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Securing the coveted top spot in the Festi-Value Index is the iconic Glastonbury Festival, running from June 25-29. Despite a general admission full weekend ticket costing £373.30 (plus fees and postage), its unparalleled value stems from the sheer volume and calibre of artists. This five-day spectacle promises a stellar line-up, with major draws like The 1975, Charli XCX, and Neil Young, ensuring that music-lovers get an extraordinary experience for their investment.

Are there still tickets available?: Come on now…

Do you think festival and concert ticket prices are becoming too much, and have you seen your festival attendances change over the years with the increase in prices? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.