A new month, a fresh wage in your bank account and a couple of record fairs coming up - it seems a fitting time then to start adding once more to your vinyl collection.
But aside from the completionists looking to complete their collections, what about those looking to start theirs off with a bang? Well, we’ve taken a look once again at Discogs, the online music marketplace, to find out what the most wanted vinyl is for July 2025. Is there still a market for the numerous variants that Taylor Swift has released, now that the dust has settled around her latest album (finally), or are people going back to more vintage releases from hallowed acts of old?
Here’s the current top 25 most wanted records according to Discogs - which begs the question; are any hidden amongst your record collection?
1. Black Sabbath - Master Of Reality (1971 UK pressing, Vertigo 6360 050, LP, Album)
The album that cemented Black Sabbath's doom metal sound. The original UK Vertigo 'Swirl' pressing of Master Of Reality with its embossed sleeve is a must-have for metal purists, delivering crushing riffs and an undeniable atmosphere. 🔎 241092 wants | Getty Images/Canva
2. The Beatles - Please Please Me (1963 UK pressing, Parlophone PMC 1202, LP, Album, Mono)
The start of Beatlemania. Original UK mono "Gold" label pressings of The Beatles' debut album are incredibly rare and valuable, capturing the raw energy of their early sound. A holy grail for Beatles collectors. 🔎 247171 wants | Getty Images/Discogs
3. King Crimson - In The Court Of The Crimson King (An Observation By King Crimson) (1969 UK pressing, Island Records ILPS 9111, LP, Album)
A landmark in progressive rock. This original UK Island 'Pink I' label pressing of King Crimson's debut is a highly prized masterpiece, celebrated for its complex musicianship and iconic cover art. 🔎 254079 wants | Getty Images/Canva
4. Pink Floyd - Animals (1977 UK pressing, Harvest SHVL 815, LP, Album, Gatefold)
A biting social commentary, this original UK pressing of Animals is known for its powerful sound and distinctive gatefold artwork. Collectors seek it for its clear audio and iconic visuals. 🔎 256833 wants | Getty Images/Discogs
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.