Monthly event set to bring Sunderland's club scene back to the Chambers generation

The Manor owner Michael Griffiths and DJ Michael Lane are to host a new over 35's dance night

On Saturday, November 30, an event is lined up for two original Chambers DJs and two new DJs to head to The Manor Bar for locals to enjoy a house and disco night out.

Michael Lane, 42, is the man behind the idea. He spent his weekends from the 90s until around 2002 working in Sunderland bars and clubs, including Chambers, and now he is eager to bring back the club nights that were enjoyed by many.

He has launched Forever54 – a music brand bringing back Disco House, Funky House, Soulful House and Classic House tunes inspired by Studio 54.

Former Chambers nightclub inside Mackies Corner, on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I found that most club nights now are aimed at younger people and the older crowd don’t go out as much because the clubs don’t play the music they like.

“Chambers used to do a reunion night once a year but the clubs in Sunderland need more house and 90s sound.”

He received plenty of support after sharing his idea on Facebook and his friend put him in touch with the owner of The Manor Bar in Sunderland, Michael Griffith, to arrange a club night once a month.

Michael said: “Music has changed a lot over the past 30 years and it is amazing that the people of Sunderland of that era are so keen to have something for them.

Former Chambers nightclub was loved by many.

“People can go out and enjoy the music and get away from the stress of children, work and normal life.”

With, Forever54 Michael hopes to bring more small events to the North East to create a bigger event in the future for charity.

He said: “I lost my father to cancer in 2011 and since he passed, I have been passing some of the event money onto cancer charities and sufferers.

“This big event is a pipe dream at the moment and will hopefully take place in the future but I’m excited for the event in Sunderland.”