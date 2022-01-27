Madness and Rudimental to headline Lindisfarne Festival in Northumberland
Madness and Rudimental have been unveiled as the headline acts for this year's Lindisfarne Festival.
They will top of the bill for the popular camping festival at Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, from September 1-4.
Lindisfarne Festival founder, Conleth Maenpaa said: “We can’t quite believe we’ve got both of these acts at the top of the bill for this year’s Lindisfarne Festival.
“It’s such an honour and we can’t wait to welcome them to the main stage.
“The Lindisfarne Festival crowd ranges from 18 to 80 and we think in Madness and Rudimental, we have the perfect pair of Lindisfarne Festival headliners.
“Tickets have already been selling really well and we know that this announcement is going to guarantee a sell-out.”
More than four decades after their first gig, Madness have sewn themselves into the UK’s musical tapestry with a catalogue of songs sparkling about the stuff of British life, including Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Driving in My Car and One Step Beyond.
Rudimental, the drum and bass collective, have been a constant source of banging tunes since their first single, Feel The Love topped the charts in 2012.
They will be joined by more than 200 other musicians and performing artists for the seventh staging of the adults-only festival.
The line-up includes North East legends Lindisfarne, Slamboree, Elvana, Roni Size, Dub Pistols, Baby D, Smoove and Turrell, Slipmatt, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5, Norman Jay MBE, OMG It’s the Church, The Allergies, The Skapones, Bass Generator, Warmduscher, K-Klass and Millie Manders and The Shutup.
There will also be a diverse programme of creative workshops, stand-up comedy, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies as well as glamping packages for those who like a bit of luxury.
Conleth said: “It’s often said that things are going to be ‘bigger and better than ever’ but we truly believe that Lindisfarne Festival continues to build on its success, and every year we make it our business to embrace our ambition and take things up a gear.
“Having Madness and Rudimental leading the charge for the 2022 event is a shining example of this and we can’t wait to see Lindisfarne crowds going crazy in front of them.”
Tckets are on sale now via www.lindisfarnefestival.com/tickets with three-day passes priced at £115, including camping.