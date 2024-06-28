Mackem musician releases EP inspired by hometown of Sunderland

A Mackem musician has drawn on his feelings towards his hometown for his latest EP.

Chris Hair & Wild Circle released a six-track EP featuring tracks Hometown, Live Again, Down to the Ocean, Three Lives of Antonia, Harbour of Love and Dreamtime on June 21.

Chris Hair | submitted

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band was formed in Feb 2023 when Chris decided to work collaboratively again after a period of working on solo projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musically, the band mixes ideas drawn from a shared love of ‘60s and ‘70s rock and folk, as well as explorations into their influences from the post-punk era and the ‘90s grunge / alternative rock scene.

With the lyrics on the EP, Chris has aimed to explore his feelings towards his hometown of Sunderland, as well reflections on the lives of elderly relatives and how they impacted on younger generations.

Chris said: “Having lived somewhere your whole life, as I have in Sunderland, it becomes a kind of eternal companion, whether you like it or not! Sometimes it feels like the changes in the city, some for better and some for worse, can mirror your own personal journey."

Alongside Chris, the other core members of Wild Circle are bassist / keyboard player Patrick Gosling, a multi-instrumentalist from South Shields who has been building a following with a string of solo releases and gigs around the region over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Martin, who plays drums, is also the guitarist / lead vocalist in House Proud, who have been creating a real buzz at sold out shows in Sunderland over the past few months with their uniquely Wearside-centric blend of post punk and alternative melodies.

Chris is also joined by long term collaborator Guy Newby on guitar. Guy was a member of Pride of the Revolution alongside Chris until the band split in 2008 when he moved overseas.

He returned to the UK in 2019 and the duo began making music again.

The EP has been produced by the band members, between The Bunker studio in central Sunderland and Chris’s own studio, Maiden Paps, at his home nearby.