Local Dance Producer hoping for more success with second album

Indigo Loop has been on the local music scene for a good few years now. Andy from Fulwell released his first album Kaleidoscope back in 2022 which was a global success with all the songs hitting over 1 million streams. Andy first started messing about with keyboards way back in the late 80s and just loved what they could do and how they sounded so then I felt the passion to music.

So September 6th sees the release of his second album SPECTRUM. Taking 18 months to produce, the album is more energetic and powerful than the chilled vibe of the first album Kaleidoscope. This album had gone up a few gears from Kaleidoscope and starts with the haunting vocal track "When Night Falls". As you get through the first few tracks the album falls into more upbeat balearic vibe with tunes like "Halogen" and the brilliant "In This Moment" it really makes you want to get off your seat and dance. The back of end of the album goes right into euphoric dance mode with the big tunes like "Need Want Love" "Neon" and "To The Sunrise" puts you in that floor filler mood. Andy's projects have been heavily supported by BBC Newcastle, having had 11 plays to date and not forgetting Spark FM who have supported me from day one. The album is out on 6th September on all major music platforms.