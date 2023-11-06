New Year sees Disney on Ice's latest foray into fantastic family-friendly fantasy fun skate into Yorkshire.

Disney On Ice Dream Big timeless classic characters Goofy, Minnie and Donald

February Leeds dates are among extensive UK shows also set to entertain Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Liverpool.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big returns hard on the blades of next month's Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder winter tour.

Classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse to relatively new kids on the franchise block Moana and Coco, Disney characters old and new will take enraptured audiences on exciting journeys through everyone’s favourite timeless tales.

Moana sails in to star in Disney On Ice Dream Big

Fans' firm favourite Frozen will also star among amazing 181 props and 250 different quick-change costumes, transported among fleet of 17 trucks before ten-hour stage-setting assembly.

Behind the scenes, supporting the world class cast, is dedicated team of choreographers as well as set and costume designers.

Action-packed adventures through magical Disney Kingdom see courage take centre stage via medium of expert figure skating, transporting audiences to exciting worlds where heroes fulfil dreams.

Join fearless Moana and greatest demigod ever Maui on action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Disney On Ice Dream Big sees Aladdin give Jasmine helping hand

Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice.

Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see floating lights while travelling to Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in dramatic retelling of sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

Rediscover strength, bravery and kindness inspiring generations with popular princesses Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Ice star Sean-Isaac Parry, who has been skating since the age of ten, confirms it is a “dream come true” to "live out his childhood favourite films on ice and inspire other children".

Frozen folk lore stars in Disney On Ice Dream Big