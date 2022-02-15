The Echo can reveal Les Misérables will make its debut on the Sunderland Empire stage this autumn, when it plays for three weeks from November 1-19, 2022.

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s classic musical will star Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields as Javert, Ian Hughes as Thénardier, Will Callan as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Samuel Wyn-Morris as Enjolras and Paige Blankson as Cosette.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25 th anniversary it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain.

LES MISERABLES UK TOUR. One Day More - The Company. Photo Danny Kaan

The score includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

The show is based on Victor Hugo's classic novel, set in 19th Century France. It tells the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant, and his desire for redemption after being released from nineteen years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister's starving child.

Valjean breaks his parole to start life afresh after a bishop inspires him with an act of mercy, but police inspector Javert pursues him for most of the play.

Along the way, Valjean and a whole host of other characters are caught up in a revolutionary period in France, where a group of young idealists attempt to overthrow the Government at a street barricade in Paris.

LES MISERABLES UK TOUR. Ian Huges 'Thenardier' and Helen Walsh 'Madame Thenardier'. Photo Danny Kaan

Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom.

It was also adapted into a hit film starring Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman.

:: Les Misérables will run at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 1 November - Saturday 19 November 2022.

Dean Chisnall 'Jean Valjean'. Photo Danny Kaan