Last chance to enjoy celebration of iconic Sunderland brand Pyrex which closed its Pallion factory in 2007
An event this weekend will raise a glass to iconic Sunderland brand Pyrex.
Arts Centre Washington will host a celebration event from 2pm-4pm on Saturday, July 27, to mark the end of its People’s Pyrex exhibition.
The display, which is now in its final days, celebrates Wearside’s close relationship to Pyrex Glass. Between 1922 and 2007, all Pyrex sold across the British Commonwealth (with the exception of Canada) was made in Sunderland. As well as making it, Wearsiders also used it – and the familiar shapes and patterns of the brand are woven into many family memories. Over the course of the exhibition, the centre received 143 loans from the local community who also shared their stories and memories – about lifelong friendships made on the factory floor, 21st birthday celebrations and the smell of fresh lemon meringue pie.
Everyone is welcome to attend Saturday’s finale event from 2pm for a welcome drink and to look at the pieces in the collection. Poet Sky Hawkins will be in the gallery, gathering stories and recollections that she will transform into a poem to be performed at the end of the event.
At 2.30pm, there will be a panel discussion hosted by Posy Jowett, project co-ordinator, about life in the Pyrex factory, the influence of Pyrex on contemporary glassmaking in Sunderland, and the impact of Pyrex on contemporary tableware design.
After the close of the panel discussion, visitors can enjoy a drink and chat with participants, panel members and the team.
*People’s Pyrex is available to view at Arts Centre Washington until July 27.