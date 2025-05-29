A huge US band are still expected to perform in the North East this summer despite cancelling other shows across the UK.

Kings of Leon were expected to perform at festivals across the country this summer but have announced they will be cutting the number of shows due to an injury.

“unfortunately I regret to inform you shows will need to be cancelled due to a freak accident which happened the other day” explained Caleb Followill, the band’s frontman, in a social media post.

Kings of Leon announced they would be joining Lytham Festival 2025 lineup with Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Texas & Simple Minds | submit

A written statement from the band adds: “The anticipated recovery process is expected to take eight weeks, under strict guidance of expert orthopedic specialists.

“The band regrets to report that they will need to cancel all upcoming UK and European festival headline shows in June and July of this year.”

This was set to include Come Together, Newcastle’s newest festival which was set to take place on the city’s Town Moor next week.

Earlier in May it was announced the festival would be rescheduled to August “to allow for a bigger site, better infrastructure, and more time to deliver something special for the North East”.

The Kings of Leon headline set, initially scheduled to take place on Friday, June 6 will now take place on Friday, August 22. In a social media post the festival said: “We’re aware of the recent announcement regarding Kings Of Leon’s cancellation of their upcoming European tour dates this June and July.

“We want to reassure all fans that this does not affect Kings Of Leon’s scheduled performance at Come Together Festival on Friday, August 22 on the Town Moor in Newcastle.

“We are happy that they were able to move our show to August so that Caleb will be back and all their shows in August including Come Together, Victorious Festival and Electric Picnic will go ahead as planned.

“We wish Caleb a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him to Newcastle in August.”

The festival will also see Robbie Williams perform a headline set.

