Japanese Makina MC gains popularity after embracing North East culture

A Japanese musician has started to gain traction across the North East thanks to his Makina MCing.

The genre of dance music, which originated in Spain, has a thriving community in the region but one artist is gaining popularity on the other side of the world thanks to his work.

Japanese musician MC Stone has started gaining popularity on social media after Makina fans found his videos performing across Tokyo.#

MC Stone performing in Japan. | Hiroki Ueda

The clips show the MC performing across a numebr of genres including the North East subcultural sound, with references to our corner of the country included.

Comments on the videos are showing nothing but love for the artist, with many asking him to head to the UK to perform.

One comment reads: “You’re one of my favourite people online right now, please come to England!”

Anotehr says: “Newcastle is waiting for you brother” and another adds “born to be in the North East, forced to live in Japan.”

Constantly wearing a sleeveless high vis jacket on his videos, MC Stone regularly posts to his social media platforms with ad-hoc performances to a camera.

The genre initially became popular in Spain during the rise of acid house in the late 1980s before gaining a more prominent platform in the early 1990s.

Int he 90s it became a staple of rave culture across the North East as well as parts of Scotland as, as we all know, is still heard from car speakers across the region to this day.