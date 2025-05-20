Jade festival dates: Every event the star is scheduled to perform this summer

The South Tyneside star is set for a busy summer!

This year is already set up to be Jade’s year. The South Shields-born singer has already taken over the Brit Awards this year, both winning and performing on the night, as well as announcing her debut album and tour as a solo artist.

With so much to come over the rest of the year, the former Little Mix member is getting in the mood with a very busy summer.

Jade Thirlwall on the red carpet | Dave Nelson

We love festival season here in the North East and Jade is preparing for a great few months of live music.

Jade performances this summer festival season

As with the majority of years in the UK, festival season will get underway with Radio One’s Big Weekend, which is taking place in Liverpool this year.

Jade will be performing on the final day of the Big Weekend, taking to the New Music stage - the second largest of the festival - on the same day as FLO, Self Esteem and more. Other artists performing throughout the weekend include Haim, Lola Young, Wet Leg and Mumford and Sons.

Radio One’s Big Weekend sets are expected to be live streamed on BBC’s iPlayer as well as remaining on the system for a handful of days afterwards.

After her first appearance of the festival season on Sunday, May 25, Jade will head to London the following weekend for Mighty Hoopla.

Jade is marked as a special guest for the first day of the event on Saturday, May 31 and is expected to be the penultimate performance on the main stage.

Other performances on the day will come from Ciara, Jojo, Daphne and Celeste and Una Healy.

After a weekend off, Jade will then head to Capital Radio’s Summertime Ball for a star studded lineup which includes Tate McRae, Lola Young, KSI and Rita Ora. Sets are expected to be shown live on Global Player on Sunday, June 15.

After this a week off will see Jade rest up before heading to Glastonbury for the UK’s biggest and most well known festival. The huge weekend sees its biggest stages live streamed on BBC iPlayer with Jade expected to be on the Pyramid or Other stage, although this has not yet been confirmed, nor has the time she will perform. Her website claims she will play a set on the Saturday of the festival.

The next set for the star will come on Wednesday, July 9 when she performs at Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland alongside Raye.

Back in the UK the following week, Jade will then head to TRNSMT in Glasgow. She will perform on the festival’s main stage on Sunday, July 13 alongside Snow Patrol, Gracie Abrams and Myles Smith. This is one of the only dates where tickets remain available. They can be bought through the festival’s website.

Jade’s schedule then sees her take a break from live sets before returning in mid-August at Pukkelpop festival in Belgium. She will perform on Sunday, August 17 and shares the lineup for the day with Queens Of The Stone Age, Doechii, Justice and more.

The star’s summer comes to an end on Saturday, August 23 at London’s All Points East where she will perform on the same stage as Raye, TYLA and Doechii with more yet to be announced. Tickets remain available through the event’s website.

After festival season Jade will embark on her debut solo UK tour which kicks off in October.

