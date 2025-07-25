The rollout for Jade’s album rollout has seen the releases ramp up over the last couple of months, with new singles released regularly.

The South Tyneside-born, former Little Mix star’s most recent release sees her team up with Australian dance-pop four piece Confidnce Man, and the group have unveiled how the collaboration came to be.

Two of the group, who go by the stage names Janet Planet and Sugar Bones, joined Jade on stage during her Glastonbury preformance last month and the song is now available on streaming platforms.

The performance was met with controversy by some, with Jade calling out Reform UK, welfare cuts and genocide during another song in her festival set.

“We had the first rendition of the track about seven years ago” explain the front two from the Australian act on a Radio One interview.

“It changed a lot since then!” they add.

But it was at an awards show later in both Confidence Man and Jade’s careers when their paths crossed.

“We actually stacked it in front of Jade at the NME Awards” explains Janet Planet.

“I remember it well” replied Jade. “When you perform at those award shows it can be a bit awkward but I remember really rating Confidence Man for just going for it.”

The group are well known for their high energy coreagraphed live performances and last played in the North East last year at NX in Newcastle.

Despite the current rollout for Jade’s debut solo album, the tracklist does not suggest the song will be on the full release. It may however be part of a new Confidence Man release.

The group released their third album, ‘3am LA LA LA’ in October 2024.