Independent Venue Week: What events are happening across Sunderland to commemorate the celebration of live music?

This year’s Independent Venue Week falls between January 31 and February 6 2022, and there are lots of opportunities for Wearside locals to support cultural hubs.

Over 450 events are planned across the UK over the course of the week with world renowned acts such as Years and Years and IDLES getting involved.

Two Sunderland venues are partnered with the week, which is used to support venues who need it most, especially following the last two years of uncertainty as regulations change in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Independent on Holmeside.

The new Pop Recs on High Street West and Holmeside’s Independent venue are the two local sites who are signed up to the event which spans the UK and USA.

While no listed events are happening at Pop Recs to celebrate the week, Independent is hosting two events as part of the week. On Wednesday February 2 they are hosting the next edition of Sunderland After Dark – a show of live music, spoke word poetry and deep conversation.

The monthly event was previously hosted by Burger on Frederick Street but moved to Independent in September 2021 and now hosts some of the most creative minds in the city. Each After Dark night is free entry and this month’s edition runs from 7:00pm – 10:00pm.

Independent is also open on the Thursday of Independent Venue Week with the first night of a new local band night. “The Brand New Club” is set up by the venue to support the region’s newest and emerging bands, assisting in their development and allowing them to showcase new acts. The opening night is allowing gig goers to pay whatever they want.

The Thursday of Independent Venue Week will see local acts Violectric, Polyvinyl, Labyrinthine Oceans and Violet play sets.

Elsewhere across the North East, venues in Newcastle, Darlington, Stockton and North Shields are all welcoming music fans through their doors to showcase some of the top regional talent in the area.

Smoove and Turrell, who played in the opening days of Sunderland’s newest Fire Station venue, are playing at Darlington’s Forum Music Centre while James Bay is hosting a sold out show at The Georgian Theatre in Stockton.

