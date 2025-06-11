Iconic 90s star Betty Boo brings Boomania 35 to KU Stockton – A one-night-only celebration of pop greatness.

Prepare for a night of pure pop nostalgia and feel-good party energy as iconic British pop-rap star Betty Boo takes to the stage at KU Stockton this Friday, 13th June for a special live show presented by Juicebox Live.

Titled Boomania 35, this one-off event marks an incredible 35 years since Betty Boo burst onto the music scene, fusing hip hop, pop, and dance to create a sound that defined an era. The night will see fans treated to an electrifying live performance from one of the UK’s most enduring and beloved pop figures.

Betty Boo rose to fame in 1990 with a string of chart-topping hits including “Doin’ the Do,” “Where Are You Baby?” and “Hey DJ – I Can’t Dance To That Music You’re Playing.” With her distinctive style, witty lyrics, and genre-bending sound, she quickly became a trailblazer in British pop, earning platinum records, a BRIT Award, and an Ivor Novello Award along the way.

Following a lengthy break from the spotlight, Betty Boo made an acclaimed comeback in 2022 with the surprise album Boomerang, hailed by critics and fans alike for its fresh sound and infectious energy. She followed this with Rip Up the Rulebook in 2024 – a UK Top 40 album and arguably her most personal and dynamic release to date.

Now, as part of the Boomania 35 celebrations, she is reissuing her classic albums Boomania and GRRR! It’s Betty Boo in special anniversary editions – much to the delight of longtime fans and new listeners discovering her for the first time.

Jimmy Beck, event organiser and owner of KU, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be hosting an artist of Betty Boo’s calibre here at KU. She’s a true pioneer whose music continues to resonate across generations. This is a chance for fans to relive the magic of her classic hits and experience her incredible energy live – it’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

The event will be held at KU Stockton, one of the North East’s most beloved independent venues, known for its intimate atmosphere and legendary live shows. With tickets selling fast, fans are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets available now: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/hwm11j8h/la/or1k