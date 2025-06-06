Jade has announced plans for the release of her new single, and fans are already preparing for a huge track.

The South Tyneside superstar, who made her name as part of Little Mix, announced she will release her debut album as a solo artist later this year and the rollout is in full swing.

Thirlwall, who is using her first name as a solo performer, already has a series of singles to her name as part of the album promotion with her new track set to offer fans a fresh update on the full length release.

Jade performs at the Brit Awards. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Her album, That’s Showbiz Baby, will be released on Friday, September 12. She will follow the release with a UK tour including a North East show at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall.

Taking to social media this week, Jade said: “Plastic Box coming. Pre-save now.”

Plastic Box will be the fourth single from the album after Angel Of My Dreams, Fantasy and FUFN (F*** You For Now). It is not known how many singles will be released before the full release later this year.

Pre saves help artists and their teams gauge interest in a rollout.

Fans can pre save the song with a link on the South Shields-born star’s website.

Jade has thrown herself into festival season this year, kicking off her first full set at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Liverpool before performing at Mighty Hoopla in London on Saturday, May 31. It was at this London show where the star and her dancers performed alongside a tease of the track for social media.

Reacting to the tease, one fan said: “The album of the year is coming!”

Others added: “Yesssss! Song of the summer is on the way!” and “this single run is so top tier!”

In addition to the album announcement, it has already been a huge year for Jade, who both performed and won a trophy at the Brit Awards early in the year.

Live sets continue for Jade later this month with a performance at Capital Radio’s Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 15 before a highly anticipated set at Glastonbury Festival. The Somerset festival has placed her on the Woodsies Stage, meaning the full set is expected to be broadcast live on the BBC’s event coverage.

