Hundreds of families turn out in the sun for annual vehicle rally in Sunderland

It was another great turn out to the annual vehicle rally on Monday, August 26 where buses, cars and other vintage vehicles were revved up to be viewed by all at Seaburn Recreation Park.

The ground was packed full of vehicles for visitors to hop in and look around.

Food stalls and rides were on offer to keep children entertained so it was really and event for all of the family.

There was plenty of vehicles to see at the rally in Seaburn

The 35th annual rally, organised by the North East Bus Preservation Trust, appeared to be more of a family event than ever before.

The trust set up two volunteer-run free bus services on the day.

Organiser Peter Mitchell said: “It isn’t just a bus event. It’s for all historic vehicles and there’s plenty on offer.

“We have a vibrant field, whether we’re talking about people or vehicles but the turn out to this sort of event is dependent on weather and money.”

The new buses joined in line with the old

The weather was scorching and Seaburn was packed full of people interested in the event.

Bus-spotter Terry Christie, 54, has been to the event for the last 27 years and wouldn’t miss it for the world. He brought along his photo of the Leyland Panther bus which he has fond memories of. He said: “When I was a young boy, many years ago, I used to travel on this bus. I remember Leyland Panther buses, which accepted tokens. I’ve had a great day.”

Laurie Phillips, 22, brought along her two children and her cousin who were kept entertained. She said: “There’s lots of different things for children to look at and learn about. They can try the equipment on and go on the old buses. They’ve loved it.”

Amanda Brown, 56, and David Brown, 69 joined the fun. Amanda said: “It’s been a great turn out. It seems to be more than last year because the weather is good.

Terry Christie came from East Herrington to see his favourite bus for another year

“It seems to be more of a family day because normally it’s just classic cars but there’s plenty of rides and games.”