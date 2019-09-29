Hundreds celebrate Sunderland Pride 2019 spreading rainbows across the city

On Sunday, September 29, Wearside hosted its ninth Sunderland Pride on a very rainy day but it was just as successful as the previous events.

Crowds filled the city with rainbows and celebrated with live music from Channy, Jessie Dale, Pulp Fiction, Pebble Dash, Melody 5, and the Shooting Star musical theatre group, Steve Udale, Aarron Lodge Hypnotist and the college’s dance group.

Before the event, Chris Ramsay, chairman of Sunderland Pride Group said: “I am so proud to see Sunderland Pride in its ninth year this year. I have never been so proud of what we have achieved and can’t wait to see for Sunday to see Sunderland full of proud and colourful people for who they are.

The Sunderland Pride parade travelled from Park Lane to West Sunniside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A parade of proud people marched from Sunderland College’s city centre campus in Park Lane to West Sunniside where two North East drag artists, Miss Rachel Rear and Lucy Phurr, hosted live entertainment.

Lucy Phurr said: “Presenting an event like this has been a challenge for me because I have really bad anxiety which is ironic being a drag queen but I’ve got my sister Rachel next to me, so I’m good.

“The event has been amazing and there’s so many good acts.”

Hundreds joined to support Pride from the young to the old and even dogs.

Emergency services were eager to support the Pride event.

Kersty Sims, 23, hadn’t been to Sunderland’s Pride for years. She said: “This is a lot better than previous Prides that I’ve been to. It’s a lot better organised with a great stage.

The emergency services have been fantastic. I’ve seen Pride police cars and ambulances but never the fire brigade, so that’s amazing.”

Steven Boldon, 47, and his dog Dingle, 9, came to the event with his friend Laura Rowntree, 35, and her children Lily, 6, and Jack, 1. Steven said: “I’ve been to this event nearly every year. It’s just great to see such a variety of people in one space celebrating the same thing.

Helmut Izaks, 66, is another Sunderland Pride regular. He said: “This event has never had a problem attracting crowds. It’s always popular.”

Crowds formed to celebrate Pride in Sunderland.