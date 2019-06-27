How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher at Newcastle's Utilita Arena and how much do they cost
Liam Gallagher is coming to Newcastle's Utilita Arena as part his UK tour in November
Liam Gallagher’s eagerly anticipated second album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ is predicted to be one of the album events of the year when it’s released on Friday, September 20. The news of a new cover comes soon after his release of the new single titled ‘The River.’
Huge demand for tickets has been a hallmark of Liam’s solo career so fans are urged to act fast. His debut UK arena tour saw all 100,000 tickets sell out within a morning.
When will Liam Gallagher be coming to the Utilita Arena?
The Newcastle gig will be on Sunday, November 17.
Where else is Liam Gallagher playing on his UK tour?
Performances will take place across November at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Birmingham Arena, P&J Live, The SSE Hydro, FlyDSA Arena, Manchester Arena, M&S Bank Arena, 3Arena, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena and London’s O2.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
When are tickets available? Are there any pre-sale tickets?
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 9am. Fans who pre-order ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ from the official store will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9am on Wednesday, July 10 and continues until the general sale starts.
How much are tickets for Liam Gallagher at Utilita Arena?
Prices have not yet been revealed.
Where you can get tickets for Liam Gallagher at Utilita Arena
The general sale tickets will be available at livenation.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com.