HE.SHE.THEY. returns to Newcastle for a night of music, inclusivity, and celebration with DJ Folamour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The internationally acclaimed, award-winning rave series, HE.SHE.THEY., is set to make a spectacular return to Newcastle this November, bringing with it a night of unforgettable house and techno led by French DJ and producer Folamour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for its commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and boundary-pushing creativity, HE.SHE.THEY. has built a reputation across the globe as a safe space for everyone, regardless of gender, race, or sexuality, where people can be unapologetically themselves.

The highly anticipated event will take place on 26th October at NX, located on Westgate Road, and promises to be an all-night celebration of individuality, humanity, and the joy of coming together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With previous line-ups featuring artists like Honey Dijon, Ewan McVicar, and Hannah Laing, the night will see Folamour, known for his infectious blend of house, funk, disco, and soul, headline the decks. Folamour's vibrant energy, groovy beats, and iconic bucket hat make him a must-see performer at some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella, and Tomorrowland.

DJ Folamour.

But this event is not just about the music. It’s a homecoming for Steven Braines, the co-founder of HE.SHE.THEY., who was born in the North East and is deeply proud to bring his world-renowned brand back to the place he still calls home.

Steven Braines: The Visionary Behind HE.SHE.THEY.

Steven Braines is no stranger to the world of electronic music and inclusivity. A proud son of the North East, Braines has made an indelible mark on the global music industry since relocating to London.

With over a decade of experience, he has co-founded HE.SHE.THEY., an international movement that blends world-class house and techno events with a mission to promote diversity, inclusion, and equality in nightlife spaces. Beyond just throwing some of the most exciting parties on the planet, the HE.SHE.THEY. brand extends to a globally recognised record label and fashion line, with stage takeovers at iconic festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella, and residencies in legendary venues like Amnesia in Ibiza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Braines’ influence goes far beyond events. As the founder of The Weird & The Wonderful, a talent management company that has overseen the careers of some of electronic music's biggest names, Steven has guided artists like Maya Jane Coles, Tale of Us, and the Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah to critical and commercial success.

He even managed his former flatmate KDA to a UK number one hit, demonstrating his knack for identifying and nurturing talent. In addition to his work in music, Steven has championed inclusivity and diversity, speaking on global stages from Miami to Amsterdam about creating safer and more representative spaces for all.

Recognised as a leader in the LGBTQ+ community, Steven has been shortlisted for the LGBTQ Leader Award at the UK Diversity Awards 2024. His work on multiple boards, including the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and the Brit Awards EDI, has helped shape policies and conversations around equity, diversity, and inclusion in the music industry. His CV includes stints as a music journalist, qualified psychologist, and drag queen (performing as the infamous Sandra Spitz), making him a true polymath whose contributions to both culture and community are vast.

“When I left the North East for London,” Steven recalls, “venues here weren’t exactly known for taking inclusivity seriously. It felt like there was so much work to be done to create spaces that welcomed everyone, no matter who they were or how they identified. But coming back now, I’m incredibly proud to see how much things have changed. Newcastle has embraced inclusivity in nightlife, and it’s amazing to bring HE.SHE.THEY. home to a place that’s ready to celebrate that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HE.SHE.THEY. was born out of the desire to create a place where people could be free from judgment, and that ethos has resonated with audiences worldwide. From the bustling dance floors of London’s Fabric and Fold to stage takeovers at iconic festivals in New York City, Chicago, and Detroit, to Europe’s clubbing capitals of Berlin, Paris, and Ibiza, HE.SHE.THEY. has flown the flag for diversity and inclusivity in electronic music. And now, it’s time for Newcastle to join the party.

Steven adds, “This event is more than just a rave. It’s a celebration of humanity. I want everyone from Newcastle and the North East to come together for this night, buy their tickets, and let’s show the world what an incredible, inclusive party we can have. I want you all to make me proud and have the best night ever, where everyone is welcome, no matter who you are.”

So, whether you come as you are or decide to bring out your boldest look, HE.SHE.THEY. is the place to experiment, be free, and celebrate who you are. The ethos is simple: as long as you're kind and tolerant, you're part of the family.

Make sure you’re part of what’s set to be the ultimate party of the year, as HE.SHE.THEY. returns to its co-founder’s roots in Newcastle for a night of music, unity, and unapologetic celebration.