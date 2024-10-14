Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sunderland stage school is providing a spooky Halloween treat for youngsters on the hallowed Empire Theatre stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scary Skele-brations is at the Empire Theatre on Wednesday, October 23. | 3rd party

The Kathleen Davis Stage School presents Scary Skele-brations on the famous Wearside stage on Wednesday, October 23. Some members of the audience will be there courtesy of the fundraising efforts of the cast themselves.

The performance will be a complete Halloween show full of scary goblins, witches, ghouls and the like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an adventure story about a young boy who wakes up during the night and hears a tap on his bedroom window.

He is then transported into a Halloween adventure where he meets lots of nasty creatures - but they're funny creatures, too, and suitable for a younger audience.

The Murton Street stage school has been working alongside Hendon-based charity Love, Amelia which offers support to families experiencing poverty and hardship across the North East.

Tickets are being made available thanks to the fundraising efforts of the cast members themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal and founder of the school, Kathleen Davis, told the Echo: "It's good old family entertainment and a nice early finish for children and just the right length for them to concentrate and enjoy.

"The children - and adults if they want to - are invited to come along in costume and be a part of the evening.

"We support Love, Amelia and our children do various fundraising events. We use the money to purchase tickets for people to come and see our show. It's usually for children who wouldn't normally get the chance to go to a theatre.

"They're not complimentary tickets, they have been paid for. But they're paid for by the cast's fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've done all sorts. They have regular film nights in the studio, they've done a sing-athon, a sponsored dance and raffles. It's an ongoing thing and they do something once a month."

Scary Skele-brations starts at 7.30pm and the curtain goes down at around 9.15pm. Tickets for the performance are priced from £19.53 from the Sunderland Empire Theatre website.

For more about the Kathleen Davis Stage School, visit their website. To donate to Love, Amelia visit www.loveamelia.org.uk.